Click here to read the full article. Nearly thirty years after launching Bad Boy Records, Sean “Diddy” Combs appears to be changing course, as the mogul and artist has inked a record deal with Motown Records. According to reports, Diddy is currently in the studio working on a new solo album, which would be his first since 2006’s Press Play. While the forthcoming album is slated to be released via Motown, it’s believed that Comb’s new deal is unrelated to the present status of Bad Boy, which appears to still be in operation. No additional details regarding Diddy’s deal with Motown...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO