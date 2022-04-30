ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. James Clyburn discusses Biden accomplishments, work philosophy

GW Hatchet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., spoke about his career and the philosophy of his work at the Elliott School of International Affairs Wednesday. Clyburn, the House majority whip and South Carolina’s 6th District representative, talked about his recent endeavors in politics, like his endorsement of now-President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential...

www.gwhatchet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

The Biden gig is up

As Joe Biden’s presidential approval numbers continue to slip, it is reasonable to ask at what point is the Biden administration politically unsalvageable. The clear evidence is that the Biden policies are not working well for most, including for Biden voters. A trend of buyer’s remorse is developing among young, independent, women (you don’t have to be a biologist to read poll numbers either), and minority voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
TIME

Bernie Sanders’ Allies Are Laying the Groundwork for a 2024 Campaign. Why That’s Actually Good for Biden

This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. Last week, a lot of pragmatic Democrats in Washington let out a groan at the news that Sen. Bernie Sanders’ inner circle was laying the groundwork for a possible 2024 White House bid, which would be his third in as many presidential cycles and once again give voice to a progressive message that so far hasn’t landed wins in battleground territory.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Fox News

Media jumping off Biden's sinking ship: Ari Fleischer

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer joined "The Ingraham Angle" to weigh in on the upcoming midterm elections. ARI FLEISCHER: Yeah, and the danger here from Joe Biden and all Democrats in the House and in the Senate, and why a lot of districts that you thought were going to be safe Democrat are going to be in play this November, is all this is a sign of how depressed the Democratic base is. And what happens Laura, in these first midterm elections, the opposite party is excited, they're ginned up, they can't wait to go vote the bums out of office. And that's the way a lot of people feel about Joe Biden. But the Democrat base is not excited. They were never really excited by Joe Biden to begin with. They just saw him as the alternative to Donald Trump. And now that he's doing so poorly, and you have liberal columnists piling on, it further demoralizes and depresses the Democratic base, leading to a November election which Republicans surge in turnout and Democrats stay home. That compounds all of the Democrat problems. That's why it's likely to be a tsunami in November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Democratic Primaries#Student Debt Crisis#House#Gw College#Democrats#Gwcd#The Democratic Party
Fox News

Fall of the house of Biden

The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
AOL Corp

Everybody's mad at Biden

President Biden is lucky to have a dog, because he’s losing friends within his own party while facing midterm combat from Republicans. Surging inflation has forced Biden to seek ways to generate more oil and natural gas production, to bring down gasoline prices well above $4 per gallon, along with heat and electricity costs that have been soaring as well. Biden began his presidency with the most aggressive environmental agenda ever in the White House, including a pathway to a no-carbon power sector by 2035. Yet Biden has accomplished few of his climate goals, with little sign of a breakthrough any time this year. Meanwhile, climate activists who have strongly supported Biden are now charging him with abandoning the cause, leaving Biden unpopular on both sides of the energy and climate debate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Tensions between Biden and Barack

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN knew it must be getting under BARACK OBAMA’s skin. In the first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Joe and Hunter Biden show corruption's a 'Biden family business': Gingrich

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich took a deep dive into corruption behind the "Biden family business" Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: Nobody on the Left is going to admit that you now have a corrupt family with a lying president, even though it's patently obvious. Joe Biden did not put $800,000 into paying his son's legal bills with no knowledge. There weren't 27 different occasions where business associates of Hunter Biden were in the Obama White House. And again, this isn't just Joe Biden. It's also Barack Obama. It's hard to believe that there were 27 different visits and Obama didn't notice that it was on the schedule. At the same time, I think the much bigger story that'll break presently is the millions and millions of dollars that the Chinese communists gave to the University of Pennsylvania while Joe Biden had established a little school there. Now, all that's been secret. The University of Pennsylvania refuses to admit how much money they've taken from the Chinese Communist Party. Biden refuses to admit how much control he had over the money. And you take that kind of corruption and then you add to it what was happening with Hunter Biden, who apparently was getting money from China, from Ukraine, from Russia. It is amazing to look at the footprints around the world [of] the Biden family business. And that's really what it was — it's a Biden family business. It's not just about Hunter Biden, but it's about the current president of the United States, who I think clearly has lied to the country over and over and over about this issue.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy