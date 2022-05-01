ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead, one hospitalized in Rocky Mount park shooting

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were shot at Martin Luther King Park in Rocky Mount on...

CBS 17

Woman charged in deadly shooting at NC sweepstakes parlor, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WNCT

Greenville man wanted in murder of Ayden man on Easter

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden police have identified and are looking for a suspect in the Easter murder of a man. Investigators have identified Stephon Averill Rogers, 29, of Greenville as the suspect in the death of Anthony Marcell Sutton, 44, of Ayden. Sutton was found dead in his vehicle of a gunshot wound. Warrants […]
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
WBTW News13

North Carolina student drowns at reservoir

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford College student has drowned in Montgomery County. At 3:56 p.m., a 911 caller reported that someone had jumped into the lake at Tuckertown Reservoir, off Tuckertown Dam Road, and did not return to the surface, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at a point where […]
WBTW News13

2nd arrest made in Scotland County murder

SCOTLAND CO, N.C. (WBTW) — A second man has been arrested in connection to the February killing of a store clerk in Scotland County, according to an announcement Thursday morning. Donavan Bennett-Burch, 25, of Charlotte, has been charged with murder and for robbery with a dangerous weapon. He has been given no bond. Ibrahim Mohamed-Ali […]
