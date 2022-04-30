Twitter reacts to Titans drafting RB Hassan Haskins

The Tennessee Titans went with a running back with their first pick of Day 3, selecting Michigan running back Hassan Haskins with the No. 131 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The pick was no doubt at least a bit surprising, as it was figured the Titans would take more of a pass-catching back, if they took one at all. Adding to that, Tennessee still had bigger needs to address.

Haskins is a decent pass-catcher, but he makes his hay as a power back who excels when running downhill and between the tackles.

In 2022, Haskins will compete for a role as a backup to Derrick Henry, and it’s possible he could be the long-term solution at the position if Henry doesn’t return following the final year of his deal in 2023.

Along with Haskins and Henry, Dontrell Hilliard, Jordan Wilkins and Trenton Cannon are also on the roster at the position.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to this pick.

