ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, NY

Vaccine for tykes ‘another line of defense,’ says pediatrician

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
The Batavian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHqRw_0fPLcVDX00

Parents may have questions now that Moderna has requested the emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine for children under six years old.

Dr. Tracy Maier, a pediatrician with Rochester Regional Health’s Penn Fair Pediatric Group, has some answers, she says. Bottom line is that it could help, Maier said during a Zoom meeting with members of the media this week.

“It would be just one more implement in our defense against COVID,” she said. “Clearly, COVID is not going to go away, and we’ve proven that the best way to prevent the spread is to get vaccinated and to wear masks.”

“Traditionally, our population under age two has not been masking, so they are exposed, and our two- to five-year-olds are masking, if they tolerate it,” she said. “This is just one more line of defense against COVID.”

As many adults have experienced, masks, in general, have been dropped in lieu of getting vaccinations, loosened mandates and/or a belief that the imminent danger is gone. Though Genesee County’s data hasn’t exactly supported that notion. Latest statistics have shown an uptick in cases, with 168 new positive COVID-19 cases from April 13 to 19, and 278 cases from April 20 to 26. There have been a total of 185 deaths reported due to the virus as of April 25.

Ages 0 to 19 had dipped from April 6 to 13 and then began to rise again toward the end of the month, coinciding with an increase of positives from the 60+ group, according to the Genesee Orleans Department of Health website.

So does that mean that parents should line up to get their four-year-old a shot? Don’t just take Maier’s advice, she said. Have a talk with your child’s pediatrician. Ask questions, such as what are the benefits, the risks, and if there is anything parents should consider as unique to their child’s circumstances that make a vaccine more or less important to their health.

Other questions may be what are the long-term effects? What difference will it make to my child with the vaccine versus not getting one, Maier said. For those in-between situations where, say, a child is under five and a parent is wondering whether to get the vaccine, “it depends on the circumstances,” she said.

“If the child is at high risk because they have an underlying medical condition, I’d say let’s go ahead with this when it’s approved for your age group,” she said. “If not, I’d say, let’s wait until the age that we know when it’s effective.”

Moderna’s request for emergency use, if approved, would make it the first vaccine for children under five. There are 18 million such children in the United States currently not eligible to receive a vaccine, she said.

Despite lessened vigilance about wearing a mask, getting a vaccination “is still very important at this phase,” she said.

“COVID is a virus, and we know from looking at other viruses (influenza) that viruses mutate and it’s going to mutate quickly,” she said. “And we know that vaccine is one of the greatest things that we have in our defense of this virus … to continue with our daily lives as usual. Once you are vaccinated, once you have been exposed and don’t have any symptoms, you can go on about your lives … children can still go to school, and they can still go to daycare (if no symptoms). It allows life to continue on as it normally would.”

This week Moderna, a biotechnology company pioneering “messenger RNA” therapeutics and vaccines, announced that it submitted a request for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in children six months to under two years, and two years to under six years of age. The request has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval. The FDA has 30 days for the approval process.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, if the FDA does approve the vaccine, it will continue to oversee its production to "ensure continuing safety." Monitoring of the vaccine and production, including periodic facility inspections, must continue as long as the manufacturer holds a license for the vaccine product.

Dr. Tracy Maier is a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Penn Fair Pediatric Group in Penfield.

Comments / 4

Jeanette Robinson
1d ago

I'm so tried of these doctors you have no idea what that vaccine will do to children the CDC has no idea there diseases out there they have no idea about

Reply
2
Related
Health

Moderna Is Developing 2 New Vaccines—And 1 Could Protect Against the Common Cold

Fact checked on April 15, 2022 by Rich Scherr, a journalist and fact-checker with more than three decades of experience. Biotechnology company Moderna is expanding its mRNA technology. The makers of the Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine are now working on two more vaccines: one to protect against SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV); and another for the four endemic human coronaviruses, which can cause the common cold.
INDUSTRY
TODAY.com

CDC issues alert for severe hepatitis in kids: What parents need to know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory about a cluster of nine cases of unusual, severe hepatitis in kids in Alabama. Two cases have also been identified in North Carolina and dozens more in Europe, NBC News reported. At least one child has died, according to the World Health Organization. The agency did not say in which country the death occurred.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penfield, NY
City
Rochester, NY
County
Genesee County, NY
Genesee County, NY
Society
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Influenza#Penn Fair Pediatric Group#Zoom#Covid
deseret.com

CDC director clears up confusion over fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently addressed confusion about who needs a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot. The news: Walensky told NBC News that people who received the two COVID-19 vaccine doses, as well as a booster, do not need to get a fourth shot if they’ve been infected by the omicron variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Conversation U.S.

The 1 in 10 U.S. doctors with reservations about vaccines could be undermining the fight against COVID-19

American attitudes toward scientific expertise have become increasingly contentious in recent years. But many people across the political spectrum still place high levels of trust in their personal physicians. Correspondingly, both popular media and public health officials have encouraged physicians to serve as strong advocates for COVID-19 vaccination. At the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
UPI News

11 countries now reporting outbreak of hepatitis in children

The World Health Organization said it is investigating an outbreak of acute hepatitis among children that now involves 11 countries, including the United States. Among the 169 reported cases, at least one child has died from this inflammation of the liver and 17 children needed liver transplants, the WHO said Saturday in a statement.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
contagionlive.com

Analyzing Reported Cases of Myocarditis After COVID-19 Vaccination

One study, presented this week at the Critical Care Congress, conducted a thorough analysis of all reported cases of myocarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. Reports of myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination, although rare, merit further investigation. A study presented at this week’s 2022 Critical Care Congress compiled and examined the clinical, laboratory, and investigational data on confirmed cases of post-COVID-19 vaccination myocarditis in adults.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Cases of coronavirus moving from mink to people confirmed by CDC

At least four people in Michigan infected with a version of the coronavirus found mostly in mink are the first known cases of possible animal-to-human transmission of the virus in the United States. The cases occurred in the first year of the pandemic and were confirmed Monday by the U.S....
MICHIGAN STATE
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
342
Followers
283
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy