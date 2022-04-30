ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans select TE Chigoziem Okonkwo with 143rd overall pick

By Mike Moraitis
 2 days ago
With the 143rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Tennessee Titans selected tight end Chig Okonkwo.

It took until the late in the fourth round, but the Titans finally landed the young tight end they need. He will now join a stable that includes starter Austin Hooper and backup Geoff Swaim, among others.

Okonkwo is an intriguing prospect. He has a great blend of speed and power that makes him difficult to bring down in the open field, although he is raw as a blocker and will need development there.

The good news is the Titans can take it slowly with the Maryland product thanks to having Hooper and Swaim already on the roster. Okonkwo should factor in as the No. 3 tight end at worst in his first season.

After this pick, the Titans have three more selections, including in the fifth (No. 163) round, and two in the sixth (Nos. 204 and 219).

