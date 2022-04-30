ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns Select Cade York, K LSU with 124th Pick

By Pete Smith
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns use the 124th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Cade York, the kicker from LSU. York is the first specialist drafted in this year's class. York declared after his junior season. He's got a strong leg. York can has easy range from over 50 yards. Inside 40,...

www.yardbarker.com

