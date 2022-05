In Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals, the Memphis Grizzlies were able to hold their ground against the Golden State Warriors but eventually failed to put the finishing touches to absorb a 117-116 defeat. The game could’ve gone either way with both teams playing hard against each other all throughout the tilt. However, the Warriors were just the steadier squad down the stretch after making key plays on both ends of the floor to secure the victory and earn a 1-0 series lead.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO