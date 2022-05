Do you know what you are? You are an irreplaceable tesoro, a true and brilliant treasure. When they say "It takes a village", I think of you, who offers warmth, holding, and sustenance. Through knowing you, I've come to understand in my huesos, these bones, what a strong and healthy friendship can feel like. It's this feeling that prompts me to write you this letter. Receive it as a small token of gratitude, etched in digital stone for you to come back to when you find yourself in the valley of depletion, feeling parched and unseen. As you know, it happens to us all.

