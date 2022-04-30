ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Bachelor Nation Stars Enjoy Stagecoach Festival 2022: Hannah Brown, Blake Horstmann and More

By Miranda Siwak
 2 days ago

It’s that time of year again! Over the years, Stagecoach Festival has become a staple for Bachelor Nation members — and this weekend was no exception.

“It’s been a long 3 years, but we are back babyyyyy! See y’all out there! 🤠❤️ ,” Blake Horstmann wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 28. He added “I’ll Be the One Swing Dancing,” “We Met at Stagecoach” and “We Back” hashtags to his post.

The Colorado native, 33, proudly documented his Stagecoach plans on Friday, April 29, where he watched performances by Jordan Davis , Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett at the Indio, California, venue.

Hannah Brown , for her part, was equally giddy to embrace her country roots at the annual music festival. “Giddy up it’s Stagecoach time,” the God Bless This Mess author , 27, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday.

The Alabama native — who served as the Bachelorette in season 15 — sported a pair of jean cutoffs, red crop top and a purple cowboy hat .

Amanda Stanton , for her part, brought her daughter Kinsley , 10, and fiancé Michael Fogel , whom she got engaged to in December 2021 , to the festival on Friday night.

“Kins had the best time,” the Orange County, California native, 32, gushed via Instagram Story. “Sneaking out early. Night 1 success.”

After Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb celebrated their 9-month anniversary earlier in April , they hit up Stagecoach with fellow Bachelor in Paradise season 7 alum Thomas Jacobs .

“Abigail >>>>>> Noah is pretty great too,” Thomas, 29, captioned Instagram Story footage with the twosome.

Of course, the country music festival has made headlines amongst Bachelor Nation in years past after Blake admitted to connecting with multiple franchise alums when he attended.

During his tenure on BiP season 6 in 2019, Blake was accused of hooking up with Caelynn Miller-Keyes (and subsequently ghosting her) at the musical festival earlier that year. It was also revealed that he spent quality time with Kristina Schulman one day earlier. After the “Behind the Rose” podcast host was eliminated from the Mexico beach, he teased that he was ready to head back to Stagecoach .

“I am definitely still going,” Blake told the Daily Mail in February 2020 . “I’m not going to let people shame me into not going to a music festival. I’ll be a little more careful, but I’m really looking forward to it.”

The Bachelorette season 14 alum has since moved on from the BiP drama with his very own set. Blake, an aspiring DJ, is set to take the Honky Tonk stage on Saturday, April 30.

Scroll below to see how Bachelor Nation celebrated at Stagecoach:

