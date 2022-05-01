ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music From Her Homeland

Cover picture for the article“At this time when we cannot ignore the suffering in Ukraine, we also honor through our music the Armenian people, victims of genocide in 1915, by looking at what they lost and what it means to be lost.” –Pianist Marta Aznavoorian. Multiple Grammy-nominated pianist Marta Aznavoorian chose...

ARTnews

With Sámi Pavilion, Three Indigenous Artists Hope to Highlight the Ongoing Struggles of Their People at the Venice Biennale

Click here to read the full article. While hurtling for miles and miles across the vast frozen Lake Inari in far northern Finland on a sled driven by reindeer herders on snowmobiles, the landscape opens up to an ethereal vista. Clusters of reindeer trot across the ice in search of food among the snow-laden pines encircling the lake. To all appearances, it is a pristine paradise. But this area is situated in the heartland of Europe’s only Indigenous people, the Sámi, and it is the site of a long and bitter cultural, political, and ecological struggle over land use rights...
VISUAL ART
FUN 107

Meet the Winners From The 2022 Portuguese Music Awards

Ladies and gentlemen, it is my honor to present to you the winners of the 2022 IPMAs. On April 23rd, the Providence Performing Arts Center hosted the 10th annual International Portuguese Music Awards. Very fitting, as Rhode Island is the state with the highest percentage of Portuguese residents in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Secret Chicago

Rumor Has It A Captivating Candlelight Concert Celebrating Adele Is Coming To Chicago

Listen to Adele’s compelling lyrics surrounded by candlelight in a spectacular setting this May and June– get your tickets here!. Rumor has it that a Candlelight concert celebrating the iconic singer-songwriter Adele is coming to Chicago. Experience the stunning architecture of the beautiful Stan Mansion bathed in candlelight. The captivating experience will take you through the singer’s most iconic chart-topping songs. Candlelight is gifting Chicago with an intimate concert celebrating Adele starting in May— and you can get your tickets here!
CHICAGO, IL
Pitchfork

Klaus Schulze, Trailblazing Electronic Composer, Dies at 74

Klaus Schulze, the pioneering German electronic composer, has died, his representatives confirmed in a statement. Schulze died Tuesday (April 26) following a long illness. Frank Uhle, the managing director of his record label, SPV, wrote that while Schulze had been ill, his death was “sudden.” “We lose and will miss a good personal friend,” Uhle wrote in his statement. “One of the most influential and important composers of electronic music—a man of conviction and an exceptional artist. Our thoughts in this hour are with his wife, sons and family. His always cheerful nature, his innovative spirit and his impressive body of work remain indelibly rooted in our memories.” Klaus Schulze was 74 years old.
MUSIC
The Independent

Feinstein, Midori, Perlman headline Carnegie Ukraine benefit

Singer Michael Feinstein, violinists Itzhak Perlman and Midori, and pianist Evgeny Kissin will perform at a Carnegie Hall benefit concert for Ukraine on May 23.Soprano Angel Blue, mezzo-sopranos Denyce Graves and Isabel Leonard, jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, singers Jessica Vosk and Adrienne Warren, and mandolinist Chris Thile also will perform along with Carnegie Hall’s Ensemble Connect and the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York, the Hall announced Tuesday.Tickets for the concert in the main Stern Auditorium, priced at $90-$300, go on sale Wednesday. Proceeds will go to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization that is working with Ukraine’s Ministry of Health and partners in the region to provide medical supplies to relief groups.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Translations review – Brian Friel’s tale of two cultures has universal impact

Brian Friel’s drama of colonisation becomes a timeless study of change and adaptation in a taut new co-production between Belfast’s Lyric theatre and the Abbey, Dublin. Based on the mapping of Ireland’s landscape in the 1830s, Friel’s play has been performed all over the world since its premiere by Field Day in 1980. Director Caitríona McLaughlin highlights its universality, avoiding sentimentality, with designers Joanna Parker (set) and Paul Keogan (lighting) creating a strikingly abstract stage picture: a sloping ridge evoking a cottage roof against a summer night’s sky.
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

Scènes de ballet/A Month in the Country/ Rhapsody review – an outstanding Ashton triple bill

Mikhail Baryshnikov once told me that when he was making Rhapsody with Frederick Ashton, the choreographer used to walk into rehearsals with the Rachmaninov score turned down to mark how far they had got. In her programme essay, Jann Parry notes that he wandered into the creation of Scènes de Ballet with a book of advanced geometry under his arm, transforming theorems into floor patterns. Presumably, he arrived to make A Month in the Country, based on Turgenev, with a dog-eared copy of the play.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘The Rake’s Progress’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its production of “The Rake’s Progress.”. The company noted that Raehann Bryce-Davis will make her house debut performing the role of Baba the Turk. The mezzo will replace Alice Coote, who was originally announced. Bryce-Davis was at the Teatro...
THEATER & DANCE
Reuters

A 'da Vinci of violins' goes up for auction in France

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - A near three-century-old instrument lauded as a Leonardo da Vinci of violins could fetch as much as 10 million euros ($10.6 million) when it is auctioned next month, the French house overseeing the sale said. Crafted in 1736 by revered Italian luthier Giuseppe Guarneri, it...
ENTERTAINMENT
SFGate

‘How Saba Kept Singing’ Review: The Extraordinary Life of an Auschwitz Survivor

“How Saba Kept Singing” seeks to understand how Polish Jewish teenager David Wisnia survived nearly three years in Auschwitz. The editing and vague timelines make it seem as if this latest doc from multi-hyphenate Sara Taksler (“Tickling Giants”) is revealing something previously unreported, even though a 2019 New York Times article already divulged the touching love story that underlies the “How” of the title. Still, as the more earnest than artful film repeatedly points out, very soon there will be no living witnesses to the hellish experience of the death camps. This incontrovertible fact lends a sense of urgency and poignancy to firsthand accounts of how survivors managed to endure and to move on.
MOVIES
Variety

‘CODA’ Star Troy Kotsur Signs With Verve

Click here to read the full article. Troy Kotsur, the newly minted Oscar winner, has signed with Verve. The actor most recently made history as the first Deaf man in history to win an Academy Award. He was recognized for his supporting turn in Sian Heder’s “CODA,” a warm-hearted drama about the only hearing member of a Deaf family. “CODA” went on the capture the prize for best picture. Kotsur studied theater, television, and film at Gallaudet University in Washington D.C., and left after two years to join the Deaf West Theatre in Los Angeles, where he starred in productions...
CELEBRITIES
operawire.com

Elizabeth Bowman Named Editor for Opera Canada

Elizabeth Bowman joined the Opera Canada team as of May 1 to take on the role of editor for the magazine. For over 15 years, Ms. Bowman has specialized in public relations, communications, branding, and digital media strategy specifically focused on opera and classical performing arts. Through Bowman Media, she has worked directly with the Metropolitan Opera conductor James Gaffigan, mezzo-soprano Wallis Giunta, soprano Joyce El-Khoury and many more.
THEATER & DANCE
HipHopDX.com

Nas Performs 'Illmatic' With Orchestra At Disney Hall

To commemorate the 28th anniversary of his critically lauded debut Illmatic, Nas revived his classic tape on Sunday (May 1) in front of hundreds of concertgoers at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and performed all nine songs alongside a full orchestra. The New York legend was joined on stage by...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Gran Teatre del Liceu Announces Cast Change for ‘Wozzeck’

The Gran Teatre del Liceu has announced a cast change for Berg’s “Wozzeck.”. The company noted that soprano Annemarie Kremer will perform the part of Marie, replacing Elena Zhidkova, who has been forced to withdraw due to illness. Kremer is a Dutch soprano who has performed with Opernhaus...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘Wizard of Oz’ Violin Could Fetch $20 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A 300-year-old violin, reputed to have been played on the Oscar-winning “Wizard of Oz” score, will go on the auction block next month and could fetch as much as $20 million. The rare Stradivarius belonged to Odessa-born Toscha Seidel, widely considered one of the greatest violinists of the 20th century, famed for his rich tone and emotional intensity. Estimates are that the violin could bring between $16 million and $20 million at auction, partly because of its excellent condition and partly because of its history. There are about 600 Stradivarius violins in existence worldwide; the...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Barenboim, in hospital, gives up tour

Barenboim was recently diagnosed with inflammatory vascular disease. He has been in hospital for two weeks. Doctors expect a full recovery. They urged him to complete his current treatment and step down from the upcoming West-East Diwan concert tour to focus on his recovery. He is replaced by conductor Thomas...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Muse lead line-up for Mallorca Live Festival 2022

Muse are among the leading names on the line-up for Mallorca Live Festival 2022. Held at the Old Aquapark in the Calvià region of the Balearic island, this year’s event – which will be Mallorca Live’s fifth anniversary edition – will take place from June 24-26.
FESTIVAL
NPR

In the studio for International Jazz Day

In 2010, I was introduced to Meghan Stabile, founder of Revive Music by my friend Von Harris. Her goal was to promote musicians that pushed the boundaries of the definition of jazz to include other genres of music. By photographing her events, I met and was exposed to an incredibly...
FESTIVAL

