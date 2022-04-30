ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Five Cavaliers named Scholar All-Americans by NWCA

jerryratcliffe.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive members of the Virginia wrestling team have been named Scholar All-America selections by the National Wrestling Coaches Association. Michael Battista, Brian Courtney, Patrick McCormick, Justin McCoy and Jarod Verkleeren all received the honor by virtue...

jerryratcliffe.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Runner

Wrestler aims for national championship

Heading into his fourth year, one of the most notable Cal State Bakersfield wrestlers Chance Rich, sits down to talk about this past season. The 133 lb. redshirt sophomore comes from Santa Clarita, California and is studying for a Business Administration degree, looking forward to graduating next fall semester. When asked who motivated him to join this sport he gave credit to his dad who encouraged him to try out wrestling at the age of 7. From he continued his journey not only with wrestling but also Jiu Jitsu. Coming into high school, he realized that he wanted to solely focus on wrestling. He states his dad, “pushed me to be the best that I can be in this sport.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KRMG

Owasso names first head girls wrestling coach

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Public Schools has named Justin Morsey as the first-ever head girls wrestling coach at Owasso High School, Executive Director of Athletics Zach Duffield announced Monday. “Participation in girls wrestling continues to grow throughout the state and the addition of this program will be a great...
OWASSO, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton's Roberts receives NFF top honor; Dale headlines Hall of Fame class

JOHNSON CITY — Jake Roberts has received many accolades, including the 2020 TSSAA Class 4A championship game MVP award, for his football playing days at Elizabethton. Still, his selection Saturday as the National Football Foundation Mountain Empire Chapter Top Scholarship Recipient ranks right at the top of the list. Roberts, who is slated to play for East Tennessee State in the fall, was chosen from a field of worthy candidates based on both his on-field achievements and his 4.0 GPA in the classroom.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Sportico

Mark Emmert Wouldn’t Change, but NCAA Must With New Leader

Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnist is Ed O’Bannon. I wish Mark Emmert well on his retirement, but his term as head of the NCAA will leave a lot to be desired. I’m very familiar with Emmert and the worldview he represented. I brought a federal case for name, image and likeness rights for college athletes, including those who had been featured in video games without their consent, let alone pay. I remember during our trial in Oakland in 2014 how much Emmert struggled on the witness stand. I honestly felt bad for him. Emmert argued that college athletes shouldn’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WFMJ.com

Curbstone Coaches Hall of Fame Banquet returns after COVID-19 absences

There hasn't been a Curbstone Coaches Hall of Fame Banquet since 2019 due to coronavirus concerns. On Sunday, the banquet returned in full-force with 12 new inductees. The event held at Mr. Anthony's in Boardman was moderated by Bob Hannon, the voice of the Youngstown State football team. Those inducted...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Moyer

Comments / 0

Community Policy