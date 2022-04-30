Five Cavaliers named Scholar All-Americans by NWCA

Heading into his fourth year, one of the most notable Cal State Bakersfield wrestlers Chance Rich, sits down to talk about this past season. The 133 lb. redshirt sophomore comes from Santa Clarita, California and is studying for a Business Administration degree, looking forward to graduating next fall semester. When asked who motivated him to join this sport he gave credit to his dad who encouraged him to try out wrestling at the age of 7. From he continued his journey not only with wrestling but also Jiu Jitsu. Coming into high school, he realized that he wanted to solely focus on wrestling. He states his dad, “pushed me to be the best that I can be in this sport.”

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO