Changes announced by the Department of Education Tuesday will help millions more borrowers become eligible for student loan forgiveness under income-driven repayment plans. The Education Department said it will conduct a one-time revision of payment counts that will result in immediate forgiveness for about 40,000 borrowers who are in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. After the changes, more than 3.6 million borrowers who are enrolled in income-driven repayment (IDR) plans will also get at least three years of credit to bring them closer to loan forgiveness.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO