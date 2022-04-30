ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid growth of New Mexico wildfire prompts new evacuation orders

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
 3 days ago
ABC News

SANTA FE, N.M. — (SANTA FE, N.M.) -- New mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in parts of New Mexico due to the rapid growth of a massive wildfire east of Santa Fe.

Since merging into one blaze a week ago, the Calf Canyon and Hermit's Peak fires have burned 97,064 acres as of Saturday morning -- a growth of over 30,000 acres in 24 hours, according to updates from state fire officials.

The blaze, which is primarily impacting San Miguel and Mora counties, is 32% contained with over 1,000 firefighters responding.

High wind speeds on Friday caused rapid fire spread east toward Las Vegas and south across Gallinas Canyon, fire officials said.

"It appears that part of the fire that had continued to grow through the night collapsed and sent a lot of embers out and caused some significant fire growth to the south," Jason Coil, an operations section chief for a Southwest incident management team, said during a briefing Saturday.

Several areas in the south are now in mandatory evacuation status amid the rapid fire growth. Officials in San Miguel and Mora counties warned that the "emerging situation remains extremely serious, and that failure to evacuate could be fatal.''

Fire officials expect higher temperatures, lower relative humidity and wind conditions to make for a very active fire day Saturday.

"Today we're supposed to get southwest winds… Tomorrow stronger, more southerly winds," Coil said. "So there's gonna be a big emphasis today to construct and hold this line and make sure that we do everything we can to protect structures within the perimeter."

The fire danger continues throughout parts of the Southwest this weekend, with strong, gusty winds amid persistent dry conditions in the region. Red flag warnings are in effect from Nevada to New Mexico.

Several large wildfires continue to burn from the Texas Panhandle to Arizona, most of which are in New Mexico.

The widespread, relentless drought continues to provide ample dry fuels for fires to spread, with little relief in sight for the foreseeable future for a large swath of the drought zones. More than two-thirds of New Mexico is now facing extreme drought conditions, while the exceptional drought area has more than doubled in size over the past week, encompassing more than 15% of the state.

ABC News' Dan Peck contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

The Independent

Satellite captures wildfires raging outside Santa Fe as New Mexico declares emergency

New Mexico is under a state of emergency after more than a dozen wildfires were reported over the weekend, including near the cities of Santa Fe and Albuquerque.Satellite imagery on Monday showed sizeable blazes in the Santa Fe National Forest, trailing massive smoke clouds.On Saturday, that forest fire, named the Calf Canyon Fire, had merged with the Hermits Peak Fire, The Associated Press reported, burning across 84 square miles. By Monday, the fires were 12 per cent contained, according to InciWeb, a government fire database, with the fire expected to grow over the day.AP reported that 20 wildfires in...
KRQE News 13

New Mexico communities at greatest risk of a wildfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve been in New Mexico during wildfire season, you know the all-too-familiar smell of smoke in the air and the sound of fire trucks racing to the scene of another New Mexico wildfire. You probably remember fires in the Jemez mountains, blazes near Ruidoso, or flames in the Albuquerque foothills in […]
Santa Fe, NM
San Miguel, NM
New Mexico State
Arizona State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NM
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
Daily Mail

Utah woman, 34, who was a state official for more than 10 years dies during hike after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park on sixth day of boat trip

A longtime Utah government official died Monday evening, officials said Tuesday, after falling 20 feet at the Grand Canyon while on a boating trip along the Colorado River. Salt Lake City resident Margaret 'Meg' Osswald, the assistant director the Utah Division of Water Quality, was pronounced dead by Arizona safety officials at about 8:30 pm Monday after falling more than 20 feet during a hike just off the 1,450-mile-long river.
OutThere Colorado

500 homes evacuated in northern Colorado Springs from fire caused by illegal work

Northern Colorado Springs got a scare Friday when 500 homes were evacuated in the wake of the Silver Charm fire, which was caused by allegedly illegal construction work. Smoke was visible near Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway at about 12:30 p.m. "Heavy fire in heavy fuels," fire officials said. As of 6:30 p.m., the Silver Charm fire had burned 17 acres and was 75% contained.
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arizona wildfire doubles in size near college town

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight into Wednesday, a day after heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist and college town, ripping through two dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee.
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
Reuters

Two killed, hundreds of homes burned in New Mexico wildfire

April 14 (Reuters) - An elderly couple died in their home as they tried to evacuate a wildfire in Ruidoso, New Mexico, that has destroyed hundreds of houses and forced thousands to flee the mountain town, local officials said. The remains of the couple were found on Thursday at their...
