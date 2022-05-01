ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County's COVID Hospitalizations Drop Slightly

By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has decreased by 18 people to 235, reversing the trend of the last few days, according to the latest state data out Saturday. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care was 26, up from 25 a...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 1

