BIZNOTE: Introducing Lauren’s Jewelry

Click here to read the full article. Clothing and footwear spending dipped to $492.46 billion in March, while spending on home goods fell 0.13 percent to $485.67 billion.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Lands HGTV Stars for New Outdoor Decor LineHow Fashion Can Work With Shoppers to Move Beyond COVID'It's Still Bad': Supply Chain Giving High Point Market Attendees Hard Time
Comments / 0