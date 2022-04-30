ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BIZNOTE: Introducing Lauren’s Jewelry

After 2 1/2 years, jewelry-shop owner Lauren Wiggins has a big announcement – her shop at Westwood Village has a new name, Lauren’s Jewelry:. To our valuable customers, we are pleased to announce that on May 3rd, we are rebranding our jewelry store. As many of...

