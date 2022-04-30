ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Mary Fitzgerald Claims Christine Quinn’s Alleged ‘Selling Sunset’ Bribe Could Have Caused Legal Fallout

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Qi33_0fPKZmEW00
Mary Fitzgerald and Christine Quinn. Shutterstock (2)

After Selling Sunset ’s Emma Hernan alleged that Christine Quinn attempted to bribe one of her clients to switch brokers, their coworker Mary Fitzgerald has weighed in on the potential ramifications.

Selling Sunset's Christine and Mary: Timeline of Friendship Ups and Downs

Read article

“If Emma had had the listing agreement signed already, which she was getting ready to, [Christine’s actions] would be illegal,” the South Dakota native, 41, told E! News on Friday, April 29. “So [Christine] would lose her license , she would lose everything. But the listing agreement for this particular property wasn't signed just yet, luckily. Otherwise, she would have legal issues.”

In season 5 of the Netflix reality TV series , which premiered earlier this month, the 30-year-old Massachusetts native claimed that the How to Be a Boss B*tch author offered a bribe one of her real estate clients. Christine was accused of offering $5,000 to one of Emma’s clients in exchange for no longer working with the Boston native. (Emma and Christine previously butted heads over the allegations that Christine’s ex Peter Cornell left her for Emma, which the Emma Leigh & Co founder has denied.)

The Claws Are Out! Biggest 'Selling Sunset' Feuds

Read article

After Emma told bosses Jason Oppenheim and Mary — who was promoted to vice president of the Oppenheim Group brokerage in season 5 — they tried to get to the bottom of the claims on camera . However, the Texas native declined to show up in the office or answer their phone call.

“There's absolutely no truth to this. I don't know why Emma is once again trying to make me look bad and stir the pot and make up lies about me,” Christine — who welcomed son Christian with husband Christian Richard in May 2021 — said during one of the new episodes.

Upon Selling Sunset ’s season 1 debut in 2019, Christine and Mary were close friends, however, their bond has since deteriorated amid the drama.

“I think viewers will get some clarity on why we’re all kind of at the place that we’re at lately, like, with [Christine],” Mary previously told Us in February of the latest season.

Getting 'Crazy'! What to Know About Selling Sunset's Season 5 Reunion

Read article

While neither Emma nor Christine have further addressed the alleged bribery incident, the Ball State University grad opened up about the brokerage’s business practices.

“We pride ourselves on our integrity,” Mary told E! on Friday. “And the way we treat clients and the way we treat each other, and we can't have this at our brokerage. It's not OK.”

The RealOpen founder has since left the firm, with a source telling Us it was her decision .

Season 5 of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix and the reunion drops on Friday, May 6 .

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn at Photo Shoot After Positive COVID Test

"Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn missed the reunion show Sunday because she says she had COVID, which makes this photo of her on a film set Tuesday very interesting. We've obtained a photo of Quinn on her phone, while crew members stand around her to prepare for a shot. What's interesting ... it's 'RHONJ' star Melissa Gorga seated next to her.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

‘Selling Sunset’ Goofs! Every Mistake Caught by Fans Throughout the Seasons: From Christine’s Edited Pregnancy Drama to Jason’s Fake Phone Call

Blink and you will miss it? Selling Sunset offers fans a glamorous look at the world of real estate, but the series has also become a topic of conversation over their onscreen mix-ups. After season 4 aired in November 2021, the timeline of Christine Quinn's pregnancy made headlines. The real estate agent seemingly gave birth […]
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Massachusetts State
State
South Dakota State
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
Person
Jason Oppenheim
Person
Peter Cornell
CBS News

"90 Day Fiancé" star Anny Francisco announces death of 7-month-old baby

Anny Francisco, who appeared on the the hit reality show "90 Day Fiancé" with her husband, Robert Springs, has announced their 7-month-old baby has died. "Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family... life is so hard and difficult," Francisco wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter... his heart couldn't take it... my heart is broken it's a big pain...so difficult."
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Margaret Josephs Says Real Housewives Of New Jersey Producers Made Teresa Giudice Leave Nashville Cast House After Explosive Bar Fight

Kicked to the curb in Nashville? On the last episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey, we saw “table flip 2.0.” The ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs came to a head on the cast trip in Nashville. While the entire cast has been gossiping about Tre’s man, Luis “Louie” Ruelas‘ questionable past, […] The post Margaret Josephs Says Real Housewives Of New Jersey Producers Made Teresa Giudice Leave Nashville Cast House After Explosive Bar Fight appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard’s Daughter: Everything To Know About Baby Oonagh Paige Heard

The ‘Aquaman’ actress is the proud mama of one adorable baby girl. Find out all about Oonagh Paige here!. Amber Heard is one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses, as she keeps busy lighting up the screen as a superhero in the Aquaman franchise or gaining Oscar buzz for her dramatic turn in The Danish Girl. The 35-year-old Texas native first found fame for her horror indie flick All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, before firing on all cylinders with her work in Machete Kills and The Rum Diaries. Up next for the star is a leading role in the thriller Run Way with Me.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribe#Selling Sunset#The Emma Leigh Co#Oppenheim Group
The Independent

Vanessa Lachey says she gave husband Nick an ultimatum before marriage: ‘We took a break’

Vanessa Lachey has spoken candidly about her relationship with Nick Lachey and the ultimatum she gave him before they officially tied the knot.The NCIS: HawaiÊ»i star recalled how she initiated a conversation with Nick five years into their relationship about where things were going during a sneak peek of their upcoming Netflix dating show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. According to Vanessa, she wanted take big steps with the 98 Degree singer, which included having children. “We dated for five years, so I finally said: ‘what are we doing?’” the 41-year-old actor recalled. “I have now moved...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fans are concerned for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship after awkward video of kiss attempt

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have fans concerned and cringing over their relationship after the actor appeared to purposely avoid her fiancé’s kiss on the red carpet.On Sunday, the couple arrived on the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards, where a video shared to Footwear News Instagram showed the musician, 31, attempting to hug and kiss Fox, 35, while she appeared to avoid the display of affection by turning her head away. The tense moment ended with Fox making her way forward on the red carpet without her fiancé, while Kelly could be seen smiling and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

128K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy