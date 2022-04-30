The rites of spring
ALBANY -- The onset of spring is bird season in southwest Georgia, and birder/photographer Ulf Kirchdorfer noted, "The birds are going crazy, building nests, partnering up or keeping the same partner, the male birds bringing spectacular treats to eat, like chocolates along with the flowers human male suitors might, and everywhere is a chorus of happiness and also chasing away other males and occupying someone else's quarters from the year before or new digs being built. And the heat! Baths are most welcome, especially if accompanied by some flowing water, as this female cardinal demonstrates.
