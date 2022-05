One of the most storied brands in college football is being talked about in a manner that no one really wants to be. Unfortunately for the young men from Texas that entered the 2022 NFL draft, not a single one of them heard their name called for one of the 262 picks. While most of them were able to sign as undrafted free agents shortly after the draft concluded, it has caused many to question what happened to Texas.

