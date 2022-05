Penn State offensive lineman Eric Wilson was hoping to hear his name called at some point in the NFL draft. While that never happened, Wilson is still now in the league after signing an undrafted free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints following the conclusion of the NFL draft. Wilson confirmed the news of his free-agent signing with a message on his Twitter account, retweeting a report on his signing. In his message, Wilson thanked Penn State and Harvard (from where Wilson transfer to Penn State). Thanks to @HarvardFootball @PennStateFball and the @NFLPABowl for allowing me to chase childhood dreams!! #WhoDatNation...

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO