2022 NFL draft: Bills trade up in Round 5, select WR Khalil Shakir

The Buffalo Bills are on the move for a fourth time at the 2022 NFL draft. This time, it’s back up.

After trading up two slots in the first round to take cornerback Kaiir Elam, Buffalo traded back twice in Round 2. Eventually in the second, the Bills landed on running back James Cook.

In their fourth trade, Buffalo has now moved up again into the fifth round. In a deal with the Chicago Bears, Buffalo shot up 20 spots to the 148th selection. The Bills gave up picks 168 and 203.

Buffalo’s selection there was Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

Shakir, a senior, ended his college career with his best year. He record 77 catches for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

However, Shakir reads as a much more interesting player than that. Not only is he versatile to return kicks, Shakir also is a bit of a gadget player. Shakir logged 21 carries last season.

While the Bills lost offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the New York Giants this offseason, it looks like the team still plans on being creative on that side of the ball in 2022.

Another fun note: Shakir is also 4-for-5 passing at Boise State.