Dorchester Fire on Wayland Street Displaces 8, Kills 2 Dogs Thursday

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
These three “mixed nut” brothers, Peanut, Cashew, and Walnut, were placed in a trash bag that had then been tied closed last week, WPVI reported. The animal abuser then simply threw the bag filled with these three poor kittens into a trash can in north Philadelphia without a second thought. Thankfully, someone who lived nearby heard their tiny meows coming from the trash can and rushed over to investigate!
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. — Interstate 70 westbound is shut down near the West Virginia line due to a crash in Ohio County, West Virginia, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Traffic will be detoured off of Exit 6 (Claysville). State police are asking people to avoid the area or...
CARRICK, Pa. — Pittsburgh Police have arrested a man they believe is behind a fatal shooting in Carrick. U.S. Marshal’s Service and Pittsburgh Police arrested 23-year-old Elijah Terry-Smith in Penn Hills. They believe Terry-Smith to be the shooter behind the homicide that resulted in a man’s death on...
An erratic Georgia man near a Maryland Buffalo Wild Wings was arrested when police found him with a gun, authorities said. Kevin Antronne Shellington, 38, of Conyers, GA appeared to be under the influence and acting erratically with a gun in his waistband around 10 a.m. Monday, May 2, according to the Anne Arundel County Police.
Two Pennsylvania boys were on life support Monday after their mother shot them in the head while they were in bed at home in a wealthy Philadelphia suburb, authorities said Monday. The boys, ages 9 and 13, will remain hospitalized until their organs can be donated, a spokesman for the...
