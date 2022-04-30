ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B-3 Detectives Investigating After Person Shot on Franklin Hill Ave Friday Night

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 23:15 hours last night, April 29 2022, Boston Police Officers assigned to District B-3 along with Boston EMS responded to the area of Franklin Hill Ave for reports of shots fired with a possible person shot. Officers arrived first on...

