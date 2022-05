Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane fired Tottenham to a 3-1 win over Leicester and above Arsenal into fourth in the Premier League - for a few hours at least. After defeat to Brighton and a draw at Brentford in their last two outings Spurs could ill-afford another setback but their trusted attacking duo delivered another inspired performance to get their bid for Champions League qualification back on track.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO