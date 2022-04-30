How a unique connection with Broncos GM George Paton landed Greg Dulcich in Denver

FILE - UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich runs the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona State on Oct. 2, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. Dulcich was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

ENGLEWOOD — Around 4 p.m. Friday, about an hour before Day 2 of the NFL Draft began, Broncos GM George Paton called an old friend.

Paton wanted final confirmation on UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich and he had the perfect person to call — Thomas Bonds, whose couch Paton crashed on from 1997-99 as a scouting intern for the Bears. Thomas' brother, Jimmy, was Paton's college roommate and Dulcich's coach at La Cañada St. Francis High School.

"We really like Greg," Paton told Thomas on Friday ahead of the draft. "Is there anything else I should know?"

Thomas, who is a close family friend of the Dulcichs and talks with Paton frequently, gave Paton the final confirmation he needed. And a couple hours later Dulcich was drafted by the Broncos 80th overall.

"I told him what I knew of Greg and the family and that kind of things," Thomas told The Gazette on Saturday. "He's a great player and a really hard worker and a good kid from a good family. He's super athletic and fast and so I was surprised he had to be a walk-on because I always thought he was really gifted. I think big-play ability — he's going to bring that. It's exciting to see them try and use him in different ways like flex him out and really stretch a defense. He's a weapon. He's such a big kid and can run that well. But he was also a guy at St. Francis that was voted a team captain by his team. And you don't get that honor if you're not the hardest worker in the locker room and have the respect of your teammates.

"And I was happy to see them take him. We were all thrilled."

The Bonds brothers and Paton go way back, as both Jimmy and Thomas became good friends with Paton during college. They were both groomsmen in Paton's wedding. And Paton has especially stayed close with Thomas the past couple years after Jimmy's death in 2020.

Jimmy was a long-time high school football coach at St. Francis — which is how the Bonds family became so close with the Dulcich family — and often spoke with Paton as he pursued his NFL career. That's what makes the Dulcich pick so special for Paton, because while Paton had never met the UCLA tight end until he drafted him, he felt a unique connection with him because of his life-long friendship with the Bonds brothers.

"I don’t know Greg," Paton said Friday. "My best friend and my roommate from college, Jimmy Bonds, was his high school coach. Jimmy passed away a couple years ago. I know he's up there looking down. That's for sure."

Paton always knew he wanted Dulcich, which is why he nearly didn't trade back from 75 to 80 to get him, worrying another team might jump the Broncos to grab him. Dulcich is an elite pass-catcher, averaging over 17.3 yards per reception in 2021, totaling 42 receptions for 725 yards and five touchdowns. He's also a former walk-on, earning a scholarship during his time at UCLA thanks to his production and work ethic.

Plus, he got a glowing recommendation from one of Paton's top confidants, which might be the biggest reason why he ended up in Denver.

"Obviously, they made their plans long before he talked to me," Bonds said. "But it's an example of their due diligence and everything that they do and he was just getting that last confirmation. It was cool just knowing that connection to Jimmy and to George and that they wanted him at that position at that time. Everything just kind of worked out."

And Paton made sure to let his old friend be the first to know, sending Bonds a one-worded text moments before the selection.

"Dulcich."