CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s been a long time since 1972, the year when the United States had its all-time high motor vehicle deaths total of nearly 55,000. It’s even longer still to 1937, when our country recorded its highest rate of motor vehicle fatalities per capita of nearly 30. And it was more than 100 years ago when America set the record for deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, at just over 24 in 1921 (a record that’s so far out in front that it’s likely never to be broken).

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO