KEARNEY - Emergency crews are at the scene of a semitrailer that tipped over six miles west of Kearney on Interstate 80. At 10:49 the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the area in between Kearney and Odessa for a semitrailer that was on its side on the south ditch of the eastbound lanes. Initial reports were that the trailer was leaking an unknown yellow substance.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO