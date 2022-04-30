ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

California Man Leads Oregon Police on Chase in Ambulance

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say they arrested a 30-year-old Winnetka, California, man who led them on a wild chase in a stolen ambulance. Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on...

www.usnews.com

KXL

Close Call On I-5 In Southern Oregon

ROSEBURG, Ore. — An Oregon State Trooper was assisting a big rig driver on Interstate 5 in Roseburg when a truck clipped both of their vehicles. The vehicles were on the shoulder when a truck goes up onto the driver’s side of the patrol car then smashes into the back of the semi. A time stamp on the video shows April 19th.
ROSEBURG, OR
Herald and News

Man steals ambulance, leads cops on wild freeway chase

A 30-year-old man stole an ambulance from an Oregon accident scene and led police on a wild chase along Interstate 5 Friday night. According to the Oregon State Police, the incident occurred on April 29 just after 7:30 p.m. when troopers and an ambulance responded to “single vehicle crash on Interstate 5" near Woodburn.
WOODBURN, OR
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Oregonian

Body found in sand on Lincoln City beach identified as 32-year-old man

Officials in Lincoln County identified a man who was found dead and partially buried in the sand on the Oregon coast earlier this month. The remains of Robert Ryan Leach, 32, were discovered by a beachcomber on the morning of April 7 south of Canyon Drive Park, according to Lincoln City police. Official said Leach was likely transient at the time of his death but had ties to Washington state.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KXL

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM

Comments / 0

