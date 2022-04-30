Lost: Black & white Mini Aussie lost north of Marshall

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children; 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — A one-vehicle accident was fatal for a Windsor driver Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ronald W. Johnson, 76, drove to a property on Highway WW in Windsor around 10:02 a.m. Saturday, April 30. As Johnson attempted to exit his vehicle, he fell and the Jeep traveled over him. He was pronounced at the scene and transported to Hadley Funeral Home in Windsor.
Urban legends can be fun for those that tell the tales. But, what about when those stories begin affecting real families? Based on my research, that's exactly what happened to the Missouri family who were at the center of the Albino Farm near Springfield, Missouri. Haunted Salem documents part of...
It's definitely one of the most haunted places in St. Joseph and possibly in all of Missouri. It's the Beattie Mansion aka the Haunted House on the Hill. A brand new investigation confirmed this is still one of the creepiest mansions you can possibly set foot in. The Beattie Mansion...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released the identity of the pedestrian killed in a crash Wednesday, April 27 at about 9:30 am. Harrison Charlesworth, a 33-year-old Springfield resident, was walking along the southbound Highway 65 shoulder. Police said he stepped into the right, outside lane of traffic and was struck by a […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, the many clues that our featured lost dog has a family missing him. The male dog had three things on him that make it obvious someone owns him and he’s not just a stray. Animal control shelter...
Belvoir Winery and Inn.Facebook via Only in your state website. Wedding and event venue of historic Odd Fellows Home. The Belvoir Winery and Inn is located in what used to be the Odd Fellows Home in Liberty, Missouri. It's part of a complex that goes back to the early 1900s. Naturally, the architecture of this venue is inviting and includes overnight rooms. It is open every day for wine tasting at no cost and visitors can see a piece of history. A full history of the area is offered on its website.
Looking from behind Joplin Fire Training Chief Dustin Lunow as firefighters work on the second floor area fire. Here the roof has collapsed above the two car garage. LOMA LINDA, Mo. — Just before 10:45 a.m. Friday Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to reports of a structure fire in Loma Linda, 5700 block Pine Tree Circle. Google Map, 5774...
UPDATE: The teen has been located and she is safe. The family extend thanks. Sunday, May 1, 2022. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Emergency Services E911 and Jasper County Sheriff’s office are seeking the public assistance to locate a missing teen. Jocelyn LaRue, 15, was last seen Thursday evening about 6 p.m. at a residence west of Joplin....
Comments / 0