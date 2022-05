The regular season is over, and it's time for the Wild to prove their regular season success translates to the postseason. The goal? Lord Stanley's Cup. The Minnesota Wild finished the regular season with a record of 53-22-7, good for 113 points, and second place in the Central Division -- behind the Colorado Avalanche with 119 points. The Avs & Wild also finished first & second in the Western Conference.

