Roundup of Saturday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. West Valley 13, Clarkston 3: Caleb Gray went 3 for 3 with a home run, double, triple and three RBIs and the Eagles (13-3, 10-1) beat the visiting Bantams (5-7, 3-7) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. JT Wilson went 2 for 2 with four RBIs for WV. Jacob Caldwell went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Clarkston.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO