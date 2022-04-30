ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Judds’ Musician Naomi Judd Dead at 76 After Mental Illness Battle: See Ashley and Wynonna’s Statement

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQfHp_0fPJpQPR00
Naomi Judd Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Naomi Judd has died. She was 76.

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Read article

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” daughters Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd shared in a Saturday, April 30, Twitter statement. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Celebs Who Battled Mental Health Issues

Read article

The late Kentucky native was one-half of the Grammy-winning duo , The Judds, alongside Wynonna, 57. The mother-daughter group — who are set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, May 1 — were known for their hits “Love Can Build a Bridge,” “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me” and “Grandpa.”

Naomi — born Diana Ellen Judd — worked as a nurse in Nashville when she and Wynonna began singing together professionally. They won their first Grammy in 1984 for Best Country Performance by a Duo or a Group.

“Wynonna and I both said the same thing [when we won], that it felt like we were in a car crash [because] it happened so fast. It was life-changing,” the River of Time author told Entertainment Tonight in March 2021. “I got up out of my seat like, 'Uh, oh, they made a mistake.'"

Naomi — who is survived by husband Larry Strickland and their two daughters — started making music with Wynonna in 1983. The band called it quits in 1991 after the late musician was diagnosed with Hepatitis C . They were set to reunite later this year for a new live tour.

All the Times Female Country Music Stars Stood Their Ground

Read article

"Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’ just a few short weeks ago,” country singer Maren Morris tweeted her condolences to Naomi’s family on Saturday.

Naomi had previously been outspoken about her battle with severe depression.

“I would come home and not leave the house for three weeks and not get outta my pajamas, not practice normal hygiene,” the late Grammy winner said during a December 2016 appearance on Good Morning America . “My hands shake really bad … medication, nothing I can do about it. And my face, I feel like a balloon. My face is all swollen because of the medication. I really haven’t been eating ice cream and candy, I really haven’t!”

She added: “What I’ve been through is extreme [and] it was so deep and so completely debilitating and life-threatening. ... I have processed and worked so hard for these last four years.”

Comments / 315

Guest @68
3d ago

May she rest in peace 🙏🏼. My heartfelt condolences and to her daughters and her husband in this extremely life altering moment. Prayers 🙏🏼 to her family and close friends. Mental Illness is Real! my heart breaks knowing her beautiful mind was fogged by such sadness and Dark feeling of helplessness. You will be missed Naomi,. Thank you for filling my ears with your beautiful music 🎶 and your Amazing voice.. rest easy and in eternal peace 🙏🏼

Reply(14)
213
Mer Ed
3d ago

Amazing...just maybe a week ago that picture of her in the pink dress popped up and nothing but hate talk about the dress..her plastic surgeries and so on..I pray she didn't read any of that on here if she was looking for kindness. A little too late now to tell her how beautiful and talented she is ..don't ya think? You know who you are.I hope she was a forgiving person in life and now her spirit in death. 🌷

Reply(8)
116
Kathy Willis
3d ago

ALL I Can Say Is That Your Mom Will DEARLY Be MISSED I Have Been LISTENING To The Judd's For EVER I Will Keep You And Your Family In My Prayers MAY God KEEP You SAFE

Reply
70
Related
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
OBITUARIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
99.5 WKDQ

Miranda Lambert Confirms What We All Suspected Was True

When Miranda Lambert posed for a photograph with the Judds at the 2022 CMT Awards, you may have appreciated how her handbag matched Naomi Judd's dress. A second photo reveals that her purse wasn't her only hot pink accessory. During the show, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer was...
CELEBRITIES
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Larry Strickland
Person
Ashley
Person
Ashley Judd
Person
Maren Morris
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness Battle#Best Country Performance#Entertainment Tonight
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

129K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy