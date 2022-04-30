ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Five Grades for the Chiefs' Day Two Draft Picks

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a busy Day One that saw the team draft a stud cornerback and a steady defensive end who should provide instant production, the Kansas City Chiefs got back to work on Friday night with a new haul of selections. After trading back from pick No. 50, the team selected wide...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Now Has A Reason To Leave Ravens

While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has said he’s staying in Baltimore, the team gave him a reason to leave. On Thursday night, the team traded one of their last receivers from 2021 for a 2022 draft pick. That player was Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. While the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Give Massive Guarantee to Undrafted Rookie

After making nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos proceeded to tack on a slew of undrafted free agents. According to media reports, the Broncos have signed 13 UDFAs:. Alabama OLB Christopher Allen. Buffalo LB Kadofi Wright. USC LB Kana’i Mauga. East Carolina CB Ja'Quan McMillian.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
Yardbarker

Broncos Draft Fascinating Pass-Rusher in 4th Round

On Friday night, Broncos general manager George Paton described the waiting process as “boring,” regarding Denver having to execute patience in the first round of the NFL Draft. But on the final day of the draft, Paton didn’t keep Broncos Country waiting as he utilized back-to-back choices midway through the fourth round.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Jets would send Veteran WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Sorensen
Person
Jordan Foote
Yardbarker

Meet the Entire 2022 Green Bay Packers Draft Class

Green Bay did well to re-sign De’Vondre Campbell, but needed to add a linebacker capable of pushing for the starting spot opposite him in the Packers’ base odd man front. Walker fits the bill and should also make an immediate impact on special teams. Round One, Pick 28:...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

A Jordan Love Trade Could Allow Packers to Sign Former Super Bowl MVP

On the flip side, Jordan Love’s contract expires in two years (without the fifth year option). Between now and next off-season Green Bay really has to get a read on two things; how long Aaron Rodgers intends to play, and if they think Jordan Love can be “that guy” in Green Bay. The Packers don’t want to find themselves in a New Orleans Saints situation where they are paying two guys on the roster “QB money.”
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

These Are the Vikings Draft Picks — All of Them.

The Minnesota Vikings added 10 new players to the 90-man roster this weekend in the 2022 NFL Draft, an event stuffed full of surprises — mainly two trades with divisional foes. New general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah predominantly emphasized the defensive side of the ball, which was needed as the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Draft Picks#Drafts#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Wr#Western Michigan
Yardbarker

The Eagles were wise to pass on Tyrann Mathieu

Fresh off of what many consider to be one of the strongest draft classes in years, Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles were immediately linked to veteran Safety Tyrann Mathieu…again. The Honey Badger had been waiting patiently for a team to snap him up, and the Eagles seemed like a logical fit after refusing to draft a safety, but it was the Saints who ultimately paid up. Contrary to what you’ll see on Twitter, this isn’t a bad thing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

How the Saints could screw the Chiefs out of a compensatory pick

The goal of the National Football League’s compensatory pick system is to help a team restock the shelves over time in the instance they lose an impact free agent or two and fail to sign the same. Star safety Tyrann Mathieu is undoubtedly an impactful free agent, but the Kansas City Chiefs might not get that comp pick if the New Orleans Saints time it right—or wrong, depending on the point of view.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Report: Browns, Rams Agree To Cornerback Trade

The Los Angeles Rams haven’t been able to make many selections in this year’s draft, but they did just acquire a veteran cornerback. Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Rams are trading for cornerback Troy Hill from the Cleveland Browns. This will mark his second stint with Los Angeles.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones Drafts a Hog: Arkansas DT Predicts He'll 'Take Over the Cowboys'

Jones, who played on Arkansas' 1964 National Championship team, was a driving force in bringing the annual Texas A&M-Arkansas game to AT&T Stadium. His wife, Gene, was Miss Arkansas 1960. His son - team vice president Stephen - graduated from Fayetteville and his grandson, John Stephen, is a backup quarterback on Arkansas' team.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kayvon Thibodeaux News

Kayvon Thibodeaux would very much like to wear the jersey number he did at Oregon — No. 5 — with the New York Giants, but it’s currently spoken for. Kicker Graham Gano has owned the number since signing with the Giants in 2020, but did briefly negotiate with safety Jabrill Peppers last year.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Undrafted Free Agent Signings

The Cleveland Browns have finished the NFL Draft and now pivot to recruiting free agents that went undrafted. The past two years, the Browns have spent what amounts an extra draft pick in terms of money on one player. In 2020, that player was corner A.J. Green out of Oklahoma State. He's still on the Browns. Last year, that player was Marvin Wilson, a defensive tackle out of Florida State. Wilson was released and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.
CLEVELAND, OH
WIBW

The Kansas City Chiefs 2022 NFL Draft is complete

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs’ final selections of the 2022 NFL Draft include defensive backs and assuring Patrick Mahomes’ safety with an offensive lineman. Joshua Williams, a 6′3″ cornerback, was drafted in the fourth round (135th overall). He comes from Division II Historically Black University...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy