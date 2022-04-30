ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs Snag Athletic and Rangy CB With Pick No. 135

By Jordan Foote
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chiefs hadn't built a reputation for investing heavily in the cornerback position before their 2022 first-round pick of Washington corner Trent McDuffie. Instead, general manager Brett Veach was known for Day Three picks Rashad Fenton and L'Jarius Sneed...

