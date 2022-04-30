Title 42 was meant to slow COVID at the border. It’s being used to manage migration

Click here to read the full article. US officials have finally been given the okay to seize a superyacht in Fiji believed to be owned by a Russian oligarch. According to authorities, the Amadea, a 350-foot-long, $325 million megayacht, is the property of Suleiman Kerimov, a gold tycoon who was sanctioned in March by the UK and the European Union because of his close ties to Vladimir Putin. The US government has been trying to impound the vessel since mid-April, and on Monday, the High Court in Fiji, where the yacht is docked, officially blessed the seizure, Bloomberg reports. “We have imposed...

