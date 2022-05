Soon after veteran David Ware moved from Florida into an apartment in Salt Lake City in 2014, he found himself homeless and sleeping on a bench downtown in the summer heat. "It's funny, when you've got everything you own in a bag, where do you start at? You've got to walk for blocks or miles to find a restroom, that's where I was at," Ware said.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO