E.J. Perry, an Andover, Mass. native, now officially can call himself an NFL player. Perry, a quarterback who began his collegiate career at Boston College before finishing it at Brown, was not selected in the 2022 NFL Draft last week. After rumors first surfaced that the 6-foot-2 signal-caller planned to sign with the Philadephia Eagles as an undrafted free agent, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday morning reported Perry now intends to join the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO