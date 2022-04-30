ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munich, ND

Danish teen Rune to play Van de Zandschulp in BMW Open final

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUNICH (AP) — Danish teenager Holger Rune will play Botic van de Zandschulp in the final of the BMW Open...

KTVZ

Son double as Tottenham beats Leicester 3-1 in push for CL

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min’s double after Harry Kane’s header gave Tottenham a 3-1 victory over Leicester in the Premier League. That kept the Champions League-chasing side two points behind fourth-place north London rival Arsenal. The South Korea forward curled a 20-yard effort into the top corner in the 79th minute to seal a brace that moved him onto a career-high 19 Premier League goals in a season. He is only three goals behind Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot. Son had provided the first-half opener with a corner headed in by Harry Kane.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KTVZ

Australia wins Langford title, clinches sevens world series

LANGFORD, British Columbia (AP) — Lily Dick scored late as Australia rallied to beat New Zealand 21-17 in the final of the World Rugby Sevens Series women’s event in Canada and continue its dominance of the season. The Australian women’s team has won four of the five events to date and already has enough points to secure the 2022 title. Tokyo Olympics champion New Zealand was playing its first tournament of the season after being skipping the first four events because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Mark Cavendish set to miss chance to break the stage wins record at the Tour de France... with Fabio Jakobsen poised to replace him as lead sprinter after the cycling legend was selected for the Giro d'Italia

Mark Cavendish is set to be denied the chance to break the record for most stage wins at the Tour de France after being selected for the Giro d'Italia instead. The British rider produced an extraordinary career comeback to win four stages at last year's Tour and equal Eddy Merckx's tally of 34 victories.
CYCLING
City
Reuters

Leao on target as Milan earn precious win over Fiorentina

May 1 (Reuters) - AC Milan's Rafael Leao took advantage of a late goalkeeping howler as the Serie A leaders went five points clear at the top with a 1-0 win against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday. With eight minutes left on the clock, Leao latched on to a...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Arsenal heads closer to CL return with 2-1 win at West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Headers from defenders Gabriel and Rob Holding nudged Arsenal closer to a return to the Champions League with a 2-1 victory at West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday. The goals from corners in each half provided an instant response to Tottenham beating Leicester 3-1,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
KTVZ

Freiburg vetoes joint merchandise with Leipzig at cup final

BERLIN (AP) — There will be no official half-and-half scarves at the German Cup final this year. Cup finalist Freiburg has forbidden the use of its logo or crest for any joint commemorative merchandise with opponent Leipzig. Rival fans have long criticized Leipzig as an artificial club whose existence was only made possible by huge investment from Red Bull and its co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz. The German Cup final takes place in Berlin’s Olympiastadion on May 21.
UEFA
KTVZ

Asian CL 2nd round lineup set as group stage ends

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Clubs from the usual continental powerhouses of Saudi Arabia, Japan and South Korea dominated the group stages of the Asian Champions League that finished on Sunday, contributing half of the 16 teams that progressed to the second round. The second round kicks off in August and the final is scheduled for February 2023.
SOCCER
KTVZ

Barcelona ends losing run, champion Madrid preps for City

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid’s players went back to training after celebrating the club’s latest Spanish league title and Barcelona had a peace offering for fans by ending an embarrassing losing streak at Camp Nou. Goals from Memphis Depay and Sergio Busquets in each half were enough to beat Mallorca 2-1 and move Barcelona back ahead of Sevilla into second place. It opened up a nine-point gap over fifth-place Real Betis in the fight for a top-four finish and a lucrative Champions League berth. Madrid paraded the league trophy for fans Saturday after clinching the title. On Sunday it was back to practice to prepare for Wednesday’s visit by Manchester City in their Champions League semifinal decider. City won the first leg 4-3.
SOCCER
KTVZ

Taylor edges Serrano at MSG, stays women’s lightweight champ

NEW YORK (AP) — Katie Taylor remained the undisputed lightweight champion in a thrilling first women’s boxing match to headline at Madison Square Garden, edging Amanda Serrano in a split decision. Both fighters were cut as they fit in plenty of powerful exchanges during the two-minute rounds — one shorter than men’s. In the end, Taylor did just a little more to stay undefeated in front of an announced sold-out crowd of 19,187 that seemed spilt between Taylor’s Irish and Serrano’s Puerto Rican fans. Taylor emerged with scores of 96-93 and 97-93 on two of of the judges’ cards, while Serrano won 96-94 on the other.
COMBAT SPORTS
Reuters

Lyon knock PSG out to set up Champions League final against Barcelona

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais will be gunning for a record-extending eighth women's Champions League title against Barcelona after a 2-1 away win helped them beat Paris St Germain 5-3 on aggregate in their semi-final tie on Saturday. Ada Hegerberg and Wendie Renard scored either side of Marie-Antoinette...
SPORTS
KTVZ

Bayern Munich to face Manchester City at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Lambeau Field will host a soccer match for the first time in its storied history July 23 when Bayern Munich and Manchester City face off in an exhibition. This will mark the second time the two European powers have faced each other in the United States. Manchester City won 3-2 in an International Champions Cup Match in Miami in 2018. The event is being billed as the USA Cup and is part of Bayern Munich’s summer tour.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

AC Milan on track to win Serie A after goalkeeping blunder

ROME (AP) — Goalkeeping blunders continue to make a major impact on the Serie A title race. Following inexcusable errors by Inter Milan’s and Napoli’s goalkeepers in recent matches, AC Milan was the beneficiary of a massive mistake by Fiorentina’s ’keeper in the final 10 minutes of a 1-0 win Sunday that kept the Rossoneri on track for their first Italian league title in more than a decade.
SOCCER
KTVZ

Czech Republic coach Šilhavý gets contract extension

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Šilhavý has been given a contract extension despite the team’s failure to reach the World Cup in Qatar. Czech soccer federation head Petr Fousek says Šilhavý will remain in charge through 2023 for European Championship qualifying, and his contract will be automatically extended if the Czech Republic qualifies for the 2024 tournament in Germany. The 60-year-old Šilhavý was hired in 2018 and led the Czech Republic to the quarterfinals of last year’s European Championship.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Bayern, Dortmund lose; relegation keeps Bundesliga exciting

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund lost in the Bundesliga on Saturday. But the real drama was elsewhere. Hertha Berlin thought it had survival secured until it conceded in injury time to draw at Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 while Stuttgart also scored late to keep the relegation scrap going into the final two games.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Villarreal's European hopes hanging on win over Liverpool

MADRID (AP) — The small Spanish city of Villarreal could be facing its last Champions League night in a while if it doesn’t pull off another upset on Tuesday against Liverpool. The modest club ousted Juventus and Bayern Munich on its way to a surprise semifinal appearance. But...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'renew interest in Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez' as hopes of Champions League qualification grow, with Argentinian 'moving to the top of a list that includes Gabriel Jesus and Dominic Calvert-Lewin'

Arsenal have reportedly renewed their interest in signing Lautaro Martínez this summer. The club's hopes of signing the Inter Milan forward have been bolstered by their growing chances of qualifying for the Champions League. Sunday's 2-1 win at West Ham saw the gunners maintain the upper hand in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Bayern Munich players face scrutiny for Ibiza party trip

Bayern Munich players are facing criticism for taking a short holiday in Ibiza after losing 3-1 to Mainz with the Bundesliga title already wrapped up. Bayern clinched their 10th consecutive title with three rounds to spare on April 23, then followed up with a lacklustre display in Mainz on Saturday.
MLS

