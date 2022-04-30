ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Cold Case Walk for man shot on Conkey Ave. in Rochester in 1972

By Lia Tobin
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KiQpA_0fPJWM5Q00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester group called #coldcasefiles hosted a walk Saturday at noon on Conkey Avenue to search for information related to the cold case murder of Jose Bas.

Bas was shot on November 1, 1972 in the Conkey Avenue area.

Authorities believe he died from his injuries around 27 days later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCo8x_0fPJWM5Q00
Event poster provided by #ColdCaseFiles

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Case#Murder#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in Canisteo fatal accident

APR. 29 UPDATE (WETM) – Police have released the name of the woman killed in a fatal two-vehicle accident in Canisteo Thursday afternoon. New York State Police said Gayle Vanskiver, 65, of Canisteo was killed in the accident. The police report said the accident was first reported around 12:34 p.m. on State Route 36 near […]
CANISTEO, NY
13 WHAM

Woman shot Friday night in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A woman is expected to survive after she was shot in northeast Rochester. Police say this happened just before 10:15 p.m. Friday on Weyl Street between Bauman Street and Joseph Avenue. The 27-year-old was shot at least once in the lower body. She was taken to...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy