Cold Case Walk for man shot on Conkey Ave. in Rochester in 1972

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester group called #coldcasefiles hosted a walk Saturday at noon on Conkey Avenue to search for information related to the cold case murder of Jose Bas.

Bas was shot on November 1, 1972 in the Conkey Avenue area.

Authorities believe he died from his injuries around 27 days later.

Event poster provided by #ColdCaseFiles

