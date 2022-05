Existing in the marginal space between conspiracy Twitter-thread and National Enquirer article, Emma Cooper’s Marilyn Monroe Netflix doc, the unwieldy “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes,” is a 100-minute rehashing of Anthony Summers’ 1985 book “Goddess: The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe.” Updated little since that book was published almost four decades ago, Cooper’s doc plays out like mad libs for the conspiracy-minded. Throw together the Kennedys, Jimmy Hoffa, and a number of benign taped conversations with bit-players in Monroe’s life, and you have a documentary less about Monroe and more an unintentional meta-commentary on how tabloid journalism has been given the veneer of respectability by streamers desperate for content.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO