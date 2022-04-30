Halep beats No 2 Badosa to return to Madrid Open last 16

Andrey Rublev's season got off to a very positive start. The Russian is, together with Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, the most successful tennis player of 2022 with three tournaments. Although the titles won by Rublev are of a lower caliber than those won by the two Spaniards (Nadal won a slam and a 500, Alcaraz triumphed at the 1000 masters in Miami and won two other 500s in Rio De Janeiro and Barcelona), the successes on concrete at the ATP 250 in Marseille against Auger-Aliassime and at the 500 in Dubai against Vesely, combined with the recent tournament won in the final against world number one Novak Djokovic at his home, in Belgrade, make the Russian one of the most in early season shape.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO