Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas was involved in an accident today as the vessel was struck by a cargo ship in Freeport on Grand Bahama Island, in The Bahamas. The accident is unfortunate as Royal Caribbean International had only recently changed the itinerary from a sea day to a day at Freeport. The Tropic Freedom cargo vessel hit the concrete pier in the port and then hit the stern of Mariner of the Seas. The cargo vessel was lodged into the stern of Mariner of the Seas.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO