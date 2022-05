On Monday both the Proctor baseball and softball teams earned shutout wins. Proctor baseball downed Two Harbors 5-0 at Egerdahl Field only allowing one hit. In a road trip Rails softball blew past Bemidji 11-0 to stay undefeated and improve to 6-0. Proctor would hit four home runs throughout the game including one from Sophie Parendo. Junior pitcher Madison Walsh struck out 11 batters and only allowed 3 total hits.

PROCTOR, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO