ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Zoo welcomes tallest giraffe in zoo history

By CNN Newsource
abc7amarillo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Here's your 'awww' moment of the day --Check out this cutie!. A baby Masai giraffe born...

abc7amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

British zoo announces rare dusky pademelon birth

April 8 (UPI) -- A British zoo announced the birth of a rare baby dusky pademelon, a species sometimes known as a "miniature kangaroo" or "dusky wallaby." The Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, said zookeepers spotted the new baby when it started peeking out of its mother's pouch for the first time.
ANIMALS
BBC

Chester Zoo welcomes birth of 'tiny' rare monkey

An extremely rare cotton-top tamarin monkey has been born at Chester Zoo. The miniature species, weighing just 40g, is among the world's most endangered primates, with only about 2,000 left in the wild. Zoo keeper Siobhan Ward said: "It's a little too tiny and a bit early on to determine...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giraffes#Los Angeles Zoo#The Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
The Atlantic

The Inner Lives of Animals

Not very long ago, eagles were rats in America’s public imagination. Despite the bald eagle’s position as a national symbol, the actual bird was widely despised until about the mid-20th century. Before that point, many people treated them like rodents and killed them without discretion—while also unselfconsciously admiring the bird’s likeness on government seals, coins, and memorabilia. In The Bald Eagle, Jack E. Davis offers a twofold biography: He traces the histories of both the emblem and the creature and describes how patriotic pleas for conservation finally allowed their public perception to merge. Most revealing is what he says about American exceptionalism.
ANIMALS
Washington Examiner

Giant tooth of ancient sea monster discovered in the Swiss Alps

An artifact that's getting long in the tooth was discovered by scientists in the Swiss Alps, according to a report. Measured with a base of 2.4 inches, the "incomplete tooth," believed to have belonged to an ancient sea monster, was discovered along with the vertebrae and rib remains of two ichthyosaurs, according to a study published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology on Wednesday. The fossil of one of the aquatic reptiles was measured at roughly 49 feet, while the other was said to be nearly 69 feet, the authors wrote of their discovery in the Kossen Formation, a geological formation in the Alps, between 1976 and 1990.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy