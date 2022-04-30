Zoo welcomes tallest giraffe in zoo history

An artifact that's getting long in the tooth was discovered by scientists in the Swiss Alps, according to a report. Measured with a base of 2.4 inches, the "incomplete tooth," believed to have belonged to an ancient sea monster, was discovered along with the vertebrae and rib remains of two ichthyosaurs, according to a study published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology on Wednesday. The fossil of one of the aquatic reptiles was measured at roughly 49 feet, while the other was said to be nearly 69 feet, the authors wrote of their discovery in the Kossen Formation, a geological formation in the Alps, between 1976 and 1990.

