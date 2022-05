Get rid of the monster cars trying to eat your car and make crazy stunts on your way to the finish line. Use Nitro to help you boost up in tricky places and get out of the cave with your health. Monster cars will do anything to eat your car and make you lose health points. Make sure you upgrade your cars with deadly weapons, shields and car behavioral upgrades to get the full potential out of your car. Use missiles and rockets to shoot down enemy cars and make your way to the finish line with as much health as possible. Are you ready to take the challenge? Prove yourself with Car Eats Car: Volcanic Adventure!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO