Commanders select North Carolina QB Sam Howell No. 144 overall in the 2022 NFL draft

By Bryan Manning
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvcal_0fPJ0WzD00

The Washington Commanders selected North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell with the No. 144 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

Howell was expected to go somewhere in the first two rounds, but Howell fell to day three, and the value proved too much for Washington. Head coach Ron Rivera said the Commanders would add a third quarterback, and Howell joins Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke on Washington’s roster.

Howell joins former Tar Heels Cole Holcomb and Dyami Brown on Washington’s roster. Brown had two 1,00-yard seasons with Howell as his quarterback.

As a three-year starter at UNC, Howell was an All-ACC player who was outstanding in his first two seasons but struggled in 2021. Howell’s struggles coincide with losing his top two running backs and top three wide receivers (including Brown).

Howell is a tremendous value for Washington.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

