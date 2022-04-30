ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

7TH ANNUAL BLACK MUSIC HONORS RECOGNIZES POWERFUL ICONS DRU HILL, TEVIN CAMPBELL, MARY MARY, KERI HILSON, KARYN WHITE, AND THE WHISPERS

By Phinesse Demps
Baltimore Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating Legendary Artists and Institutions Making a Significant Impact in African-American Music, Black Music Honors Returns to Atlanta With Co-HostsTwo-Time Grammy Winner LeToya Luckett and Comedian DeRay Davis. (CHICAGO, IL.) – April 27, 2022 – Central City Productions announces the 7th Annual Black Music Honors live tapping at the...

baltimoretimes-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Closer Weekly

Berry Gordy’s 8 Kids Are His World! See Rare Photos of the Motown Founder With His Children Over the Years

Family means the world to Motown founder Berry Gordy! For more than six decades, he helped some of the biggest artists launch their careers under his successful label, all while balancing fatherhood. The Kennedy Center Honors recipient is a dad to eight children and several talented grandchildren, whom he has stepped out with for rare appearances over the years.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

New Edition’s Michael Bivins Named Creative Director Of Harlem Festival Of Culture

Click here to read the full article. Michael Bivins of legendary R&B groups, New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe, has been appointed creative director of the new Harlem Festival of Culture (HFC). Inspired by Summer of Soul (… Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) and the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, the new outdoor experience was founded by Musa Jackson, Nikoa Evans, and Yvonne McNair. Set to debut in 2023, HFC will be held annually on the same grounds as the original Harlem Cultural Festival. Bivins will oversee ideation and strategic initiatives to ensure longevity.More from VIBE.comIsley Brothers Join Janet...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keri Hilson
Person
Karyn White
Person
Tevin Campbell
Rolling Stone

Sam Smith Learns to ‘Love Me More’ on Self-Worth Anthem

Click here to read the full article. Sam Smith is learning to love themself and taking us on their journey. The singer released anthem “Love Me More” as they reflect upon their upbringing and career start in the music video. In typical Sam Smith fashion, we’re moved to tears — not because we’re sad, but because the video is beautiful. “I wrote this song for anyone who feels different, anyone who has to stop themselves every day from saying unkind things to themselves, in their head, all the time,” Smith said in a statement. “I felt like that for the longest...
MUSIC
CLASSIX 107.9

Luther Vandross: Our 10 Favorite Songs From The Music Icon

The late musical icon Luther Vandross was born on April 20, 1951. He passed away on July 8, 2005 from a heart attack. 1. Luther Vandross: Our 10 Favorite Songs From The Music Icon 2. Luther Vandross: Our 10 Favorite Songs From The Music Icon 3. Luther Vandross: Our 10 Favorite Songs From The Music Icon 4. […]
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga Tour 2022: Non-‘Chromatica’ Songs We Love To See Her Perform This Year

Lady Gaga is ready to make fans dance and sing to the songs of her highly-anticipated "Chromatica Ball Tour," and it's projected to be one of the hottest shows this summer!. The singer is near the end of her Jazz & Piano residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, Nevada, and it appears that she's going to wear her dance shoes again to start rehearsing for her tour.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Music#Music Industry#African American#Central City Productions#Multi Platinum#The Legendary R B Group
Baltimore Times

Independent Artist Breaks Barriers, Becomes Internet Sensation Despite Hearing Loss

Jazz Appreciation Month (JAM) was created in 2001 at the National Museum of American History, according to their website. Each April, JAM is intended to encourage participation and acknowledgement of the genre of music which ranges from Miles Davis and Ella Fitzgerald to the sound of smooth jazz tunes cranked out by Boney James, and Kenny G.
INTERNET
American Songwriter

PJ Morton Flies High After His Computer Crashed

As a songwriter and musician, PJ Morton has basically done it all. For the past half-decade, Morton has earned Grammy Award nominations (and wins) every calendar year (including most recently this year for his work on Jon Batiste’s seminal record, We Are, which won Album of the Year). Morton, who grew up in New Orleans, has played multiple instruments, sang in the church, and collaborated with some of the biggest names in the history of the art form. But while all of this makes for amazing memories and has allowed for many accolades, it can burn someone out. And that’s exactly what happened to Morton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Columbia Records Names Wilt Wallace Named Senior VP of Urban Promotion (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Columbia Records has named Wilt Wallace senior vice president of urban promotion it was announced today by executive VP of promotion Peter Gray, to whom Wallace will report. “Wilt has an impressive and remarkably modern approach to promotion that consistently reaches the top of the urban airplay charts.” stated Gray “It’s a genuine thrill to welcome him to our team. We are all excited to see him apply his skills and strategies to our roster of world class artists and material at Columbia Records.” “Columbia Records is one of the most iconic entities in the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Glass Animals Singer Dave Bayley Signs to UMPG

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) has inked an exclusive publishing agreement with Dave Bayley, lead singer, songwriter and producer for the chart topping band Glass Animals. The deal will see Bayley, who is signed to Polydor/Republic Records already, uniting both his records and publishing under the Universal Music Group roof.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s pgLang Collaborates with Converse for New Chuck 70 and Pro Leather Sneakers

Converse is partnering up with pgLang, the firm founded by Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free. “pgLang for Converse” is a partnership that takes two of Converse’s most iconic styles – the Chuck 70 and the Pro Leather – and turns them into canvases for storytelling and exploration. By adding small embellishments into silhouettes that have stood the test of time, the partnership sees its design language as based in simplicity.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy