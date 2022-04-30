7TH ANNUAL BLACK MUSIC HONORS RECOGNIZES POWERFUL ICONS DRU HILL, TEVIN CAMPBELL, MARY MARY, KERI HILSON, KARYN WHITE, AND THE WHISPERS

As a songwriter and musician, PJ Morton has basically done it all. For the past half-decade, Morton has earned Grammy Award nominations (and wins) every calendar year (including most recently this year for his work on Jon Batiste’s seminal record, We Are, which won Album of the Year). Morton, who grew up in New Orleans, has played multiple instruments, sang in the church, and collaborated with some of the biggest names in the history of the art form. But while all of this makes for amazing memories and has allowed for many accolades, it can burn someone out. And that’s exactly what happened to Morton.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO