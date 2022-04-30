Orrin Hatch funeral details announced, Cache Valley burial confirmed

Long-time U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch will be buried with military rites at the Newton Cemetery in Cache County, Utah, on Friday, a family representative has confirmed.

Cemetery secretary Penny Douglass said she’s been in contact with the Larkin Mortuary in Salt Lake City, which is handling the Utah notable’s funeral arrangements, and she’s been told to expect a funeral procession to arrive in the northwest Cache Valley town between 4 and 5 p.m. that day.

Her understanding is that the procession will have a Utah Highway Patrol escort, and the senator will be laid to rest following a military salute.

Residents of Newton have been talking about the possibility of lining the road to the cemetery in honor of Hatch, whose 42 years in the Senate was a record tenure for a Republican. The Herald Journal has contacted the Orrin Hatch Foundation, which is planning to provide more details and a tighter timeline for the senator’s arrival on Friday.

Earlier this week, the foundation announced funeral plans.

On Wednesday, the senator will lie in state from 2 to 8 p.m. in the Utah State Capitol Rotunda. His funeral will be conducted Friday at 1 p.m. at the Latter-day Saint Institute of Religion, 1780 S. Campus Dr. in Salt Lake City.

The procession to Cache Valley will begin at a still undetermined time after the funeral.

Hatch’s wife, Elaine Hansen Hatch, is from Newton, and the couple visited the town on a number of occasions during Hatch’s years as a prominent Utahn. The couple has a joint burial plot at the Newton Cemetery.