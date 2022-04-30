Sharon Osbourne says husband Ozzy has COVID-19

Sharon Osbourne, wife and manager to national treasure Ozzy, has given an update on the singer's health during an appearance on Piers Morgan's talk show Uncensored. Two years ago, Ozzy revealed that he had been battling Parkinson's disease. Since then, he has been plagued with neck and spine issues following a severe fall in 2019, endured a life-threatening staph infection in his thumb, and was hospitalised with the flu. Due to the vocalist's numerous ailments, he's been unable to perform and has inevitably been forced to postpone tour dates multiple times.

