ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Move The Sticks Podcast: 2022 NFL Draft Night 2 recap

By NFL Writers
NFL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBucky Brooks recaps all the action from the second and third round of the 2022 NFL Draft in a new episode of Move...

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Ten perfect rookie-team fits

The 2022 NFL Draft was a bit of a roller coaster ride, with teams moving up and down the board to acquire blue-chip prospects. Although it takes a few years to determine whether the players selected on draft day were ultimately worth the gamble, it is never too early to make some bold proclamations about some of the players in this year's class.
NFL
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Ranking favorite picks in every round

During the intensity of the NFL draft, it's sometimes tough to see the forest through the trees. Now that the 2022 NFL Draft is over, I've taken a step back to identify my favorite picks from the three-day event. There were so many excellent selections, though, that I limited myself...
NFL
NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Which teams improved most after 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the rearview, leaving football fans with their clearest picture yet of what their favorite team will look like come Week 1. Enter the NFL Power Rankings, which return to survey each of the 32 teams after a bonkers offseason of coach and GM reboots, blockbuster trades, free agent acquisitions and draft lever pulls.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Allegedly Refused To Appear With Sage Steele

Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in the middle of a free speech lawsuit against her employer. After voicing her frustrations with the network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, and briefly mentioning former president Barack Obama when discussing her racial identity, Steele was pulled from the air. Now, according to suit...
SPORTS
NFL

Falcons signing DT Grady Jarrett to three-year contract extension

A key member of the Falcons is staying in Atlanta beyond this season. Grady Jarrett has agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth up to $51 million with $34.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source. The team has since announced the news. Jarrett's...
ATLANTA, GA
NFL

Saints signing All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu to three-year, $33M contract

It's a homecoming for the "Honey Badger." Three-time All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu is signing with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source. Rapoport later reported that Mathieu will receive a three-year, $33 million contract from the Saints. Mathieu, who played the previous three...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bucky Brooks
Person
Sam Howell
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Jets and Giants hit Vegas jackpot; Patriots, Packers and Jaguars raise eyebrows

1) J!-E!-T!-S! Own! The! Draft!. The Jets absolutely dominated this draft. I still cannot believe how brilliantly they navigated Round 1. Bravo, Joe Douglas!. First and foremost, I am obsessed with Sauce Gardner. The No. 4 overall pick is a rare specimen at cornerback, combining superb length (6-foot-3) with stellar speed (4.41-second 40-yard dash). Not to mention, he infuses the Jets with the kind of CB swagger that Jalen Ramsey brings to the table for the Rams. New York City is going to love this confident cover man. Meanwhile, I personally had Jameson Williams as the top wide receiver in this class, but I had no problem with the Jets taking Garrett Wilson at No. 10. Williams is coming off of ACL surgery, so he might not be active when the season kicks off. Wilson, on the other hand, is ready to rock right now. This is big for Zach Wilson, who'll be able to foster the Wilson-to-Wilson connection in the coming months and hit the ground running in September. I've banged on Douglas and the Jets some in the past for kicking the can down the road and not being simply about winning games. Taking Wilson over Williams is a NOW move.
NFL
NFL

A.J. Brown 'excited to be an Eagle,' 'no bad blood with Titans'

Amid all the craziness that came to be in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, perhaps there was no more stunning development than wide receiver A.J. Brown being traded. A premier wideout in his prime, Brown was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles for a pair of draft picks, including a first-rounder that became Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, and promptly signed a four-year, $100 million deal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Packers#The Nfl Podcasts Network
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Potentially transformational classes could set Giants, Jets on new course

Back in 2000, the New York Jets had a draft that shaped the team for a decade. They had four first-round draft picks (defensive ends Shaun Ellis and John Abraham, quarterback Chad Pennington and tight end Anthony Becht), and in the third round, they added a receiver, Laveranues Coles. It was the only time in NFL draft history that a team made four first-round picks. Today, Ellis and Abraham are second and third on the team's all-time sack list, and Pennington went on to lead the team to three playoff berths.
NFL
NFL

Four players added to AFC South rosters for 2022 season through NFL International Player Pathway program

Players from Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom have earned a spot in the 2022 International Player Pathway program, the NFL announced today. The program, which enters its sixth year in 2022, is part of the NFL's efforts to strengthen the pipeline of international players and aims to provide elite international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett 'certainly has a chance' to be Steelers' Week 1 starting QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter the next phase of the offseason with two first-round quarterbacks on their roster -- Mitchell Trubisky (Chicago Bears, 2017) and Kenny Pickett (Steelers, Thursday). Though Trubisky, a newcomer to Pittsburgh after stays in Chicago and Buffalo, has more NFL experience, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is not ruling out the possibility that the Steelers' latest Round 1 pick could be QB1 come September.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

Colts QB Matt Ryan: 'A pretty good chance' I'm still with Falcons if not for Deshaun Watson pursuit

Just a few years ago, Matt Ryan was about as entrenched with the Atlanta Falcons as a quarterback without a certain place in the Hall of Fame can be. He's now an Indianapolis Colt. Ryan recently revealed how the significant change in his career and life unfolded, and there's no doubt it was directly related to his previous employer's pursuit of Deshaun Watson.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL

Which game should kick off the 2022 NFL season? Bills-Rams among options

The 2022 NFL regular-season schedule will be unveiled on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 12, and buzz is building around the question of which matchup we'll see to start things off in Week 1. Presuming the NFL sticks with the tradition...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy